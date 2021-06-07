Stocks to Watch: RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, DHFL

Banks: Several large and mid-sized banks aggressively wrote off large chunks of legacy bad loans in the March quarter as they sought to bring down their non-performing assets. Banks with higher write-offs include Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Axis Bank and IDBI Bank. Among these, recoveries fell 17-50% at BoB and Bank of India.

