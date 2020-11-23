Stocks to Watch: RIL, NBFCs, Vodafone Idea, Tata Steel

NEW DELHI: Here are the top 10 stocks that may in focus on Monday:

Reliance Industries: The Competition Commission of India on Friday approved Future Retail Ltd’s asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), in a setback for Amazon.com Inc., which had approached the anti-trust watchdog to halt the ₹24,700 crore deal.

NBFCs: According to recommendations of an internal working group of Reserve Bank of India, released on 20 November, non-bank lenders with asset sizes of more than ₹50,000 crore should be allowed to convert into banks, provided they have completed 10 years of operation.

Vodafone Idea: The cash-strapped telecom operator has received ₹3,760 crore from selling 11.15% stake in Indus Towers. The stake sale was part of the merger between Bharti Infratel Ltd and Indus Towers. The proceeds from the divestment will allow the telco to partially pay its government dues.

Tata Steel: Has tested coking coal samples from Russia for making steel through the blast furnace route, as per managing director and chief executive officer TV Narendran. This assumes significance as a positive outcome could break the monopoly of Australia in coking coal supply to India.

Mphasis: Private equity giant Blackstone is looking at options to exit Mphasis which it bought in 2016, the Economic Times reported. It has initiated talks with JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Citi for sale advisory while KPMG has begun vendor diligence.

Auto stocks: Several automakers in India are exploring ways to boost exports to help them qualify for subsidies under a government scheme to promote local manufacturing, three people directly aware of the developments said.

Telecom stocks: Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal said tariff hikes will depend on the largest telecom company, which is Reliance Jio with 400 million mobile subscribers, the Business Standard reported.

Srei Infrastructure Finance: The RBI is conducting a special audit of Srei Infrastructure Finance hinting that something might be amiss at the financier that has more than ₹30,000 crore in outstanding loans, the Economic Times reported.

CG Power: Lenders to CG Power and Industrial Solutions have agreed to a one-time loan restructuring to pave way for the Chennai-based Murugappa Group taking over the scam-hit equipment maker. The company had total debt of ₹2,161 crore, of which a consortium of 14 banks has taken a haircut of ₹1,100 crore and restructured the remaining.

Sical Logistics: Has defaulted on ₹281 crore worth of loan and interest to lenders. Total outstanding short- and long-term borrowings as on 30 September stood at ₹913.87 crore. The default excludes a recalled borrowing of ₹241.48 crore, due to non-compliance of certain covenants of the loan agreement.

