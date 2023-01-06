Stocks to Watch: RIL, NTPC, IDBI Bank, Godrej Consumer, L&T

IDBI Bank: Capital markets regulator SEBI has allowed the Central Government to classify its stake in IDBI Bank as "public" after its stake sale on the condition that its voting rights do not exceed 15%, of the total voting rights of the bank, the lender said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. At present, the government is classified as a co-promoter of the lender. Further, the regulator has also directed the new buyer to comply with minimum public shareholding norms within one year of the sale, the lender said.