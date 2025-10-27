Stocks to watch: RIL, Ola Electric, Coforge, Indus Towers among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty snapped their a six-day winning streak led by profit booking at higher levels, concerns over trade negotiations, and a rise in crude oil prices, on Friday. Banking stocks were the major laggards, with HDFC Bank accounting for nearly half of the decline.

The Sensex closed 344.52 points, or 0.41%, lower at 84,211.88, while the Nifty 50 slipped 96 points, or 0.37%, to settle at 25,795.15.

"Markets extended their decline on Friday, with the Nifty slipping nearly 0.4% to close around 25,795. After a flat start, the index remained under pressure throughout the session amid broad-based selling. Sectorally, most indices moved in line with the benchmark, with FMCG, banking, and pharma among the top losers, while metals stood out, gaining over a percent. The broader indices also ended in the red, leading to weak market breadth.

Persistent profit booking in heavyweights after the recent rally, coupled with declines in FMCG majors post-earnings, weighed on sentiment. Additionally, volatility in global tech stocks and uncertainty surrounding upcoming U.S. inflation data further dampened risk appetite," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch

Indus Towers, Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Energy Solutions, KFin Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Shares of Indus Towers, Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Energy Solutions, KFin Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will remain in focus today as companies will be declaring Q2 results today.

Reliance Industries The company said that it is assessing the impact of the new restrictions introduced by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States on the import of Russian crude oil and the export of refined products to Europe.

Kotak Mahindra Bank The bank’s net interest income rose 4% year-on-year to ₹7,311 crore, while its net profit declined 3% from the same period last year to ₹3,253 crore.

General Insurance Corporation of India Ministry of Finance has authorized Hitesh Ramesh Chandra Joshi, currently serving as Executive Director of GIC Re, to assume the financial and administrative powers and responsibilities of the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of the company for a three-month period starting October 1.

Ola Electric The company’s board has approved plans to raise ₹1,500 crore through multiple options, including issuing equity shares, convertible securities, a rights issue, QIP, private placement, or any other legally permitted route. The stock, however, continues to trade below its IPO price of ₹76.

Dr Reddy's Lab Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical giant reported a net profit of ₹1,347 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), marking a 7.3% year-on-year increase from ₹1,256 crore.

Coforge The company’s revenue growth met expectations at 5.9%, while its EBIT margin improved by 80 basis points to 14%, surpassing projections.

Indian Oil Corporation Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) has partially upheld the company’s appeal, providing relief of ₹1,102.91 crore from the disputed tax and interest demand of ₹1,194.07 crore.

RailTel The company stated that the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) cancelled a work order valued at ₹209.78 crore. The order had initially been issued by the State Project Director, BEPC, for implementing the ‘Education Quality Enhancement Project’ under the PM‑SHRI initiative in Bihar.

NTPC India's biggest integrated power company has entered into an agreement with PSU Engineers India Ltd (EIL) to set up a Coal-to-Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) plant.