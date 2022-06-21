Stocks to Watch: RIL, ONGC, Yes Bank, LIC, Tata Steel, ICICI Pru Life

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold ₹1,217.12 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors bought ₹2,093.39 crore worth of shares on 20 June
NEW DELHI: Following are the top stocks that could be in focus on Tuesday:
Reliance Industries: Sebi has imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and its two compliance officers for alleged violation of Prohibition of Insider Trading regulations. The matter pertains to so-called lack of fair disclosures of unpublished price sensitive information, in the case of Facebook’s 9.99% investment in RIL subsidiary Jio Platforms in April 2020. The deal was worth ₹43, 574 crore.
Yes Bank: Is in advanced stages of negotiations to close a $1 billion equity fundraise from private equity firms Carlyle and Advent International. The fundraising talks had been progressing slowly because of the asset reconstruction company (ARC) deal that Yes Bank was running to offload a large chunk of the bad loans on its books, the people cited above said.
Tata Steel: Imported about 75,000 tonnes of coal from Russia in the second half of May, weeks after pledging to stop doing business with Russia. A spokesman for Tata Steel said the deal to import coal from Russia was made before the company's announcement to cut business ties with Russia, without providing further details.
Life Insurance Corp: JPMorgan believes that the market is mispricing the newly-listed Life Insurance Corp. of India's shares which are down over 30% from the IPO price. Initiating coverage on the stock with an overweight rating and a target price of ₹840, JPMorgan said the valuations are attractive.
ONGC: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has approved the extension of additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director to Alka Mittal, Director (HR), for a period of two months to 31 August, or till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The private life insurer has announced a record bonus of ₹969 crore for policyholders in FY22, up 12% on year. This is the company's 16th consecutive annual bonus, and the highest ever to date.
Vodafone Idea: The board of debt-ridden telecom firm is scheduled to meet on 22 June to consider a proposal for raising funds to the tune of ₹500 crore from Vodafone Group. The fundraising will be through the issuance of equity shares or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group.
Adani Power: Has completed of 100% equity shares of Support Properties Private Ltd. and Eternus Real Estate Private Ltd. from their respective shareholders for a total of ₹609.4 crore. Earlier this month, Adani Power had entered into share purchase agreements with the two companies.
Bank of India: The state-owned lender is mulling to raise up to ₹2,500 crore in fresh equity capital as it requires to increase public shareholding in the bank to 25% to comply with regulatory norms. Presently, public shareholding in Bank of India is 18.59%. According to the Sebi norms, listed companies are required to comply with the minimum public shareholding guidelines.
Bharat Forge: Has decided to consolidate its electric vehicle business initiatives under Kalyani Powertrain (KPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary, for a better strategic alignment. Accordingly, its Investment Committee - Strategic Business has approved the transfer of the company's stake in Refu Drive GmbH, the joint venture company, to KPL subject to receipt of necessary approval from regulatory authorities.