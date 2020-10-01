PNB: State-owned Punjab National Bank has declared its exposure of ₹1,203.26 crore to Sintex Industries Ltd (SIL) as fraud. Once an account is declared as fraud-hit, banks need to set aside 100% of outstanding loans as provisions either in one go or over four quarters, according to the banking regulator's rules. In this case, PNB said it has made provisions of ₹215.21 crore.