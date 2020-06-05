Stocks to Watch: RIL, Power Grid, Lupin, DLF, SBI, HCL Tech, UPL, Rites

Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Friday:

Reliance Industries: Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company will buy 1.85% stake in Mukesh Ambani's digital subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd for ₹9,093.60 crore. The latest deal gives Jio Platforms an equity valuation of Rs4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs5.16 trillion, the same pricing at which private equity giant KKR bought a 2.32% stake in Jio.

Power Grid Corp: The department of telecommunications (DoT) has revised the dues it sought from the company as license fees to ₹13,613.66 crore. The order relates to NLD (national long distance) license fees for the financial years 2006-07 to 2009-10 and includes interest, penalty, interest on penalty.

DLF: The real estate company's reported a net loss of ₹1,858 crore for the March quarter versus net profit of ₹436.6 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations fell 32.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,694.2 crore in Q4FY20.

Lupin: The Indian drug maker and Mylan NV received marketing authorisation for Nepexto, a biosimilar to etanercept, from the European Commission. The regulatory approval follows the adoption of a positive opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in March this year.

HCL Technologies: The IT major said it has expanded its partnership with Google LLC and will transfer its software offerings, starting with HCL Commerce, to Google Cloud.

State Bank of India: India's largest lender will today announce its earnings for the March quarter. Separately, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd and Exide Industries Ltd will report their financial results for Q4FY20.

UPL: S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on the chemical maker to negative from stable and affirmed BBB- long-term issuer credit rating. However, S&P expects that the company's operating performance will remain strong in the next two years.

PVR: Sylebra Capital Partners Master Fund Ltd, a hedge fund, acquired 3.24 lakh shares, or 0.63% stake, of the media and entertainment company, at ₹1,027.65 per share, according to bulk deals data available on the stock exchanges.

Rites: The engineering consultancy's arm Railway Energy Management Company Ltd secured its largest mandate from the Indian Railways for handling tendering, installation supervision and managing power supply from 3 GW solar power plants to be set-up on vacant Indian Railways land.

Allcargo Logistics: The logistics company said the coronavirus-led lockdown has caused significant disruptions to its equipment business. However, MTO (multimodal transport operations) segment and CFS (container freight station) comprising over 90% revenues were largely unaffected financially.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via