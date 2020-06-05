Stocks to Watch: RIL, Power Grid, Lupin, DLF, SBI, HCL Tech, UPL, Rites

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Friday:
Reliance Industries: Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company will buy 1.85% stake in Mukesh Ambani's digital subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd for ₹9,093.60 crore. The latest deal gives Jio Platforms an equity valuation of Rs4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs5.16 trillion, the same pricing at which private equity giant KKR bought a 2.32% stake in Jio.
Power Grid Corp: The department of telecommunications (DoT) has revised the dues it sought from the company as license fees to ₹13,613.66 crore. The order relates to NLD (national long distance) license fees for the financial years 2006-07 to 2009-10 and includes interest, penalty, interest on penalty.
DLF: The real estate company's reported a net loss of ₹1,858 crore for the March quarter versus net profit of ₹436.6 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations fell 32.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,694.2 crore in Q4FY20.
Lupin: The Indian drug maker and Mylan NV received marketing authorisation for Nepexto, a biosimilar to etanercept, from the European Commission. The regulatory approval follows the adoption of a positive opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in March this year.
HCL Technologies: The IT major said it has expanded its partnership with Google LLC and will transfer its software offerings, starting with HCL Commerce, to Google Cloud.
State Bank of India: India's largest lender will today announce its earnings for the March quarter. Separately, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd and Exide Industries Ltd will report their financial results for Q4FY20.
UPL: S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on the chemical maker to negative from stable and affirmed BBB- long-term issuer credit rating. However, S&P expects that the company's operating performance will remain strong in the next two years.
PVR: Sylebra Capital Partners Master Fund Ltd, a hedge fund, acquired 3.24 lakh shares, or 0.63% stake, of the media and entertainment company, at ₹1,027.65 per share, according to bulk deals data available on the stock exchanges.
Rites: The engineering consultancy's arm Railway Energy Management Company Ltd secured its largest mandate from the Indian Railways for handling tendering, installation supervision and managing power supply from 3 GW solar power plants to be set-up on vacant Indian Railways land.
Allcargo Logistics: The logistics company said the coronavirus-led lockdown has caused significant disruptions to its equipment business. However, MTO (multimodal transport operations) segment and CFS (container freight station) comprising over 90% revenues were largely unaffected financially.