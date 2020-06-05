Stocks to Watch: RIL, Power Grid, Lupin, DLF, SBI, HCL Tech, UPL, Rites

Reliance Industries: Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company will buy 1.85% stake in Mukesh Ambani's digital subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd for ₹9,093.60 crore. The latest deal gives Jio Platforms an equity valuation of Rs4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs5.16 trillion, the same pricing at which private equity giant KKR bought a 2.32% stake in Jio.