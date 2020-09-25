Stocks to Watch: RIL, Tata Consumer, RITES, IRB Infra, Marico, TCS, M&M

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has partnered AeroMobile to launch mobile services on 22 flights on international routes, with plans starting at ₹499 per day. Jio's partner airlines include Virgin Atlantic, Swiss, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro Wings, Lufthansa, Malindo Air, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and Alitalia.

Tata Consumer Products: The company is weighing a non-binding bid for the vending machine business of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., says a Bloomberg report quoting sources. The board of Tata Consumer Products has approved a proposal to explore an acquisition of the operation from Coffee Day, it said adding that, Coffee Day is seeking a valuation of about ₹20 billion ($271 million) for the vending machine business.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company has increased its equity stake in Finland’s Sampo Rosenlew Oy from 49.14% to 74.97%. Sampo is a European combine harvester company, well-known for mid-sized combine harvesters in the markets of Europe, Eurasian countries and North Africa among others.

RITES: The company has bagged a ₹206 crore contract to construct four road over bridges in Andhra Pradesh from Indian Railways. "RITES Ltd has been awarded a turnkey contract for construction of (ROBs) in replacement of existing level crossings on competition basis from Railway Board amounting to ₹205.85 crore," the company said in a statement.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company’s special purpose vehicle (SPV) will start toll collection on Yedeshi Aurangabad highway in Maharashtra. IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd said the highway stretch on NH 211 has received completion certificate.

Marico: The company has divested its entire equity investment in Revolutionary Fitness Private Limited ('Revofit') after evaluating the long-term prospects, it said in a regulatory filing.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with maurices, a women’s fashion-apparel retail chain in the US and Canada, to help create a new flexible and scalable IT landscape for the latter.

DLF: The country’s largest real estate developer by market value, is firming up plans to launch mid-income projects, in the ₹60-80 lakh price category, as demand for homes in the affordable category remains relatively better in a tepid residential market, according to a Mint report.

NTPC: The state-run firm will no longer set up greenfield coal fuelled power projects, in its pivot towards green energy, said Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director at NTPC Ltd. As part of its playbook of becoming a 130-gigawatt (GW) company by 2032, NTPC has also planned a capital expenditure of Rs1 trillion during 2019-2024.

Future Enterprises: Care ratings has downgraded the credit rating of non-convertible debenture issue of Future Enterprises to ‘D’ from ‘C’ and has been removed it from ‘credit watch with developing implications’, on account of the default in the payment of NCD interest.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via