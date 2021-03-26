Here are 10 stocks that could be in the news today

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-promoted Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd and Den Networks is to sell stakes via an offer for sale (OFS) on 26 and 30 March for ₹853 crore and ₹269 crore respectively.

Telecom gear cos: Since March 2020 when the world came to a near standstill due to covid-led curbs, the order book of Sterlite Technologies has hit an all-time high, while HFCL nearly doubled its profit in the third quarter of this financial year. Sterlite Technologies and HFCL are major suppliers of optical fibre cable essential for 5G services and fixed broadband.

Tata Sons: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Friday its judgement on the cross appeals filed by Tata Sons Pvt Ltd and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd against the NCLAT order which had restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the over $100 billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd: Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus (EIYP), a fund managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Ltd (EAAA) said that it has concluded the acquisition of a controlling stake in French utility major Engie Group's solar energy assets in India.

Moneyboxx Finance: Moneyboxx Finance Ltd (MBFL) said that it has raised ₹25 crore in debt from a slew of lenders, including NBFCs and a small finance bank since January 2021. Nine new lenders including AU Small Finance Bank, Hinduja Finance, Ambit Finance, InCred Financial, UCInclusive Credit, Profectus Capital, Capri Global provided debt support to the company, it said in a release.

DLF Ltd: Realty firm DLF said it has raised ₹500 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) to investors.

Shriram Transport Finance Co: The company’s board panel approved the issuance of $ 225,000,000 senior secured notes to be consolidated and form a single series with the $500,000,000 4.40%, notes due 2024 issued on 13 January under the U.S.$3,000,000,000 global medium term note programme updated on 24 December 2020.

Power Grid: The company completed the acquisition of Jaypee Powergrid Ltd, making it a subsidiary of Power Grid, it said in a regulatory filing.

Welspun India: India Ratings & Research upgraded the long term credit rating of Welspun India Ltd from IND AA- to IND AA. The outlook is stable, it said in a regulatory filing.

Engineers India Ltd: The company has entered into a share purchase agreement for the proposed acquisition of 3,21,46,957 equity shares in the share capital of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. OIL India Ltd is also a party to a SPA and would independently be acquiring 39,84,36,929 equity shares from BPCL pursuant to the SPA.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via