Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: RIL, Tata Motors, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Ind-Swift Lab, Pfizer
Photo: Reuters

Stocks to Watch: RIL, Tata Motors, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Ind-Swift Lab, Pfizer

2 min read . 08:26 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, PIF, is all set to pick up 2.33% stake in Jio Platforms, Gulf News reported
  • Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of 9,863.75 crore for the January-March period of FY20

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

Reliance Industries: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, PIF, is all set to pick up a stake in Jio Platforms which would complete 25% of Jio’s equity dilution to the investors, Gulf News reported. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) will acquire 2.33% stake in the RIL subsidiary for around $1.5 billion.

Tata Motors: The company reported a consolidated net loss of 9,863.75 crore for the January-March period of FY20. During the same period of the previous fiscal, the company had reported a net profit of 1,108.66 crore.

CSB Bank: Kerala-based lender on Monday reported narrowing of losses in the March quarter to 59.69 crore as against 150.64 crore in the year-ago period. For FY2019-20, CSB Bank reported a net profit of 12.72 crore as against a loss of 197.42 crore in the year-ago period.

JK Tyre and Industries: The company reported a consolidated net loss of 52.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. JK Tyre and Industries had posted a net profit of 33.66 crore for January-March period of FY19.

HCL Infosystems: The company's consolidated loss widened to 70.94 crore for March 2020 quarter from 43.90 crore in the year-ago period. HCL Infosystems’ revenue from operations also decreased to 227.71 crore in January-March 2020 quarter from 875.60 crore a year ago.

Ind-Swift Laboratories: The company is all set to commercially launch its key API – Fexofenadine - an AntiHistamine Drug used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis and Urticaria in US market, it said in a regulatory filing.

Pfizer: The company reported a 5.90% decline in net profit at 103.01 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Pfizer had posted a net profit of 109.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Mid-size private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank has received a preliminary proposal from the Aion Capital-backed non-banking lender Clix Capital for a merger that will augment the Chennai-based lender's capital base by around 1,900 crore.

Axis Bank: Veteran banker Pralay Mondal has quit Axis bank as its retail banking head citing personal reasons, a year after he joined the bank. Mondal will step down in the month of September 2020 to pursue other opportunities, the bank said.

Can Fin Homes: The housing finance arm of Canara Bank, reported a 35.84% rise in its net profit to 90.91 crore for the March 2020 quarter, on the back of higher interest income. The company had posted a net profit of 66.92 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY19.

