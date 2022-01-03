Stocks to Watch: RIL, Tata Motors, Maruti, M&M, Future Retail, RBL Bank

NEW DELHI: Here is the list of 10 stocks that could be in focus on Monday.

Reliance Industries: The oil to telecom conglomerate plans to raise up to $5 billion in dollar-denominated debt and use proceeds primarily to refinance its existing borrowings. The company said that the proposal for fixed rate notes, which could be issued in one or more tranches, was approved by the board in a meeting on Saturday.

Tata Motors: Reported a 50% year-on-year jump in its total passenger vehicle sales to 35,299 units in December. Tata Motors also said its board at a meeting held on Saturday has approved settling ₹9,417 crore payable for the purchase of its passenger vehicle undertaking under the scheme by allotment of 941.7 crore equity shares of ₹10 each in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd to it.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Has reported an 11% increase in total sales at 39,157 units for December. The company had sold 35,187 units in the same period a year ago. In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 10% at 17,722 units from 16,182 units sold in December 2020.

Maruti Suzuki: India's largest carmaker reported a 4% year-on-year fall in wholesales to 1,53,149 units in December compared with 1,60,226 units a year ago. Its December domestic sales slipped 13% on year to 1,30,869 units.

Future Retail: Has defaulted on its first repayment obligation of ₹3,494.56 crore due on or before 31 December following the one-time debt recast and was therefore downgraded to default grade by Care Ratings.

RBL Bank: The lender, undergoing a leadership rejig, has reported a 2.58% sequential decline in deposits for the December quarter. The bank's total deposits stood at ₹73,637 crore as of 31 December, lower than ₹75,588 crore recorded as of 30 September. Year-on-year, however, deposits have risen 9.61%.

SpiceJet Ltd: A SpiceJet passenger flight took off from Gujarat’s Rajkot without the mandatory clearance from the Air Traffic Controller on 30 December, following which the aviation regulator has ordered a probe into the incident. The pilots of Rajkot-Delhi flight have been off-rostered pending an inquiry by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Avenue Supermarts: The promoter of DMart chain of retail stores DMart has reported a standalone revenue of ₹9,065 crore for the quarter ended December (Q3FY22), up from ₹7,432.69 crore a year ago. Total number of stores as of 31 December stood at 263.

Eicher Motors: Motorcycles sales rose 7% to 73,739 units in December from 68,995 units a year ago. Commercial vehicle sales increased to 6,154 units during December, up from 4,892 units sold a year ago.

NTPC: Is mulling acquiring 5% equity stake in Power Exchange of India Ltd (PXIL) that provides various electricity trading options. PXIL is India's first institutionally promoted power exchange, which has been providing various electricity trading solutions and connecting buyers as well sellers since 2008.

