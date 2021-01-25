Stocks to Watch: RIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, NBFCs

NEW DELHI: Following is the list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Monday.

Reliance Industries: The oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a 26% year-on-year rise in its December quarter net profit to ₹14,894 crore, as India’s most valuable company reined in costs even as revenues declined. That compares with a ₹11,312 crore estimate by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Tata Steel: The company's plan to sell its Netherlands operations to Swedish steelmaker SSAB AB has run into a hurdle with two large SSAB shareholders expressing reservations about the deal.

JSW Steel: The company approved 18 new product and grade categories for production in the fiscal third-quarter on demand for specialized product grades from auto parts makers, bearings and forging industry, joint managing director and group CFO Seshagiri Rao said.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender, which would have seen its non-performing assets (NPA) ratio touch 20% in the third quarter but for a Supreme Court order, expects it to decline from the next quarter, managing director and chief executive officer Prashant Kumar has said.

NBFCs: The Reserve Bank of India has proposed classifying non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) into four categories, depending on their systemic importance and potential risk to the stability of the financial system. Regulatory oversight will vary depending on the size of the lenders, among other criteria.

UltraTech Cement: Has reported a 120% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,584 crore for the quarter ended December. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17% to ₹12,254 crore from ₹10,439 crore a year earlier.

DHFL: The Committee of Creditors of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) has declared Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, the successful bidder. Piramal Enterprises, in a regulatory filing, has said it has been issued the Letter of Intent by the administrator of DHFL.

Grasim Industries: The flagship company of the Aditya Birla group has approved an initial infusion of ₹5,000 crore over three years to enter the paints segment. The foray into paints is a strategic portfolio choice for Grasim as it looks to identify new growth engines, the company said.

Tata Power: Tata Power Solar Systems received the EPC order worth ₹1,200 crore from NTPC for setting up of 320MW ground mounted Solar PV project.

Ceat: The RPG Group-owned tyre maker will invest about ₹1,200 crore to raise production capacity over the next 18-24 months, as part of a four-year, ₹3,500-crore capex plan, which it had put on hold due to the covid-19 pandemic last year after pumping in over ₹2,200 crore.

