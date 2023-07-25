Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is joining hands with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp and Digital Realty Trust Inc. in a three-way venture for setting up special purpose vehicles (SPVs) aimed at developing data centres in India. RIL will hold a 33.33% stake in the SPVs, a joint statement by the three partners said. RIL will join a previously announced joint venture between Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure, holding an equal stake in the partnership, the statement said on Monday. Digital Realty is a cloud and data centre solutions provider.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel reported consolidated revenues of ₹59,490 crores for the quarter, with an EBITDA of ₹6,122 crores and an EBITDA margin of 10%. The Profit after Tax stood at ₹525 crores, impacted by non-cash deferred tax charge related to the buy-in transaction at British Steel Pension Scheme, successfully derisking Tata Steel UK. During the quarter, the company invested ₹4,089 crores in capital expenditure, focusing on projects like the 5 MTPA expansion at Kalinganagar and the 0.75 MTPA EAF mill in Punjab.

Maruti Suzuki: Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it is recalling 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco models to check and replace faulty steering tie rods. Maruti Suzuki India has announced to recall of 87,599 vehicles (S-Presso and Eeco) manufactured between 05 July 2021 and 15 February 2023. "Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost," the company said in an exchange filing.

Samvardhana Motherson: In its second international acquisition this month, auto parts maker Samwardhana Motherson International on Monday said it will take over German high-end polymer parts maker Dr Schneider's business at an enterprise value of €118 million. The acquisition will expand Motherson's footprint in the interior polymers business with enhanced offerings in premium lighting panels and air vents. The deal follows Motherson's acquisition of Honda's Yachiyo sunroof business earlier this month.

TVS Motors: TVS Motor Co. posted its net profit at ₹468 crore, up 46% from ₹321 crore a year earlier. The company’s market share improved steadily and its operating Ebitda rose 60 basis points from a year ago to 10.6% in Q1FY24, including its EV business. TVS Motor, which manufactures two- and three-wheelers, also saw its revenue grow 20% to ₹7,218 crore in Q1, compared with ₹6,009 crore in the year-ago period.

JSW Steel/SAIL/Jindal Stainless: The PMO has initiated discussions on the potential imposition of countervailing duty (CVD) on stainless steel, raising hopes within the industry that such an action will curb cheap imports from China and support small and medium producers in India, two people familiar with the development said. The PMO has started talks with the industry and the ministries of steel and commerce, the people said, requesting anonymity. “The PMO has sought details on the impact of not implementing CVD on local producers," one of the two people said.

HDFC AMC: HDFC AMC's financial performance in Q1FY24 was strong. The company's revenue increased, its expenses were well-managed, and its profit after tax increased significantly. The company's core AM business also performed well, with operating profit increasing by 11%. HDFC AMC's QAAUM (quarterly average AUM) stood at ₹4,857 billion as of March 31, 2023. This represents a 12.1% market share in the Indian asset management industry. Revenue from Operations increased by 10% to Rs.5,745 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs.5,216 crore in Q1 FY23.

SpiceJet: The Delhi high court (HC) on Monday directed budget airline SpiceJet Ltd’s managing director, Ajay Singh, to appear in person for a hearing on 5 September. The court also directed the airline to disclose all its assets in response to an application filed by Kal Airways seeking payment from SpiceJet. During the hearing, senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing on behalf of Kal Airways, alleged that SpiceJet had not complied with previous court orders.

Delhivery: The Wadia group-owned Go First on Monday told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that it is settling its dispute with logistics company Delhivery. The resolution professional of the airline informed the NCLT, a settlement is being tried. “We are trying for a settlement with logistics company Delhivery. We are aware of it. However, no final decision is taken so far in this regard," said an advocate representing the RP of the cash-strapped and grounded airline.

Eros International Media: Eros International Media is facing scrutiny from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs amid allegations of fund siphoning. The development comes mere weeks after SEBI accused the media group of financial misreporting and fund diversion. It has subsequently banned MD Sunil Arjan Lulla and three of the company's entities from the securities market. According to a Reuters report quoting unnamed government officials, the government has ordered an inspection of the company's accounts.