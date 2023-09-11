Reliance Industries/TCS/Tata Communications: US chipmaker Nvidia Corp on Friday announced separate partnerships with Reliance and Tata group companies to help them develop AI-powered supercomputers, AI clouds and generative AI applications. While Reliance’s telecom and technology subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd will build a framework for local-language deployment of generative AI, Tata Communications Ltd will build an AI cloud for its clients. TCS will also use Nvidia’s AI computing infrastructure to develop generative AI applications for its clients.

Adani Enterprises/Adani Ports: Adani Group promoter firm has increased its stake in two of the group’s listed companies as the conglomerate continues to work on the strategy to recover from the effects of the damaging reports. The promoter group in stock exchange filings said it has increased its stake in flagship Adani Enterprises to 71.93% from 69.87%. In a separate stock exchange filing, the promoter group informed that it has also increased its stake in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd from 63.06% to 65.23%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The RBI has approved the appointment of Dipak Gupta as interim managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank for a period of two months instead of four, indicating its intent to appoint a full-time chief during this period. The appointment of Gupta was necessitated by the sudden resignation of founder Uday Kotak effective 1 September. The RBI approved Gupta’s appointment for a period of two months with effect from 2 September, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

Rishabh Instruments/Ratnaveer Precision Engineering: As per notices, effective from Monday, September 11, 2023, the equity shares of Rishabh Instruments and Ratnaveer Precision Engineering shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange. The shares will be listed in a special pre-open session on Monday at 10:00 AM. Meanwhile, the grey market remained steady to bullish in regard to both the IPOs and are available at a premium in the grey market.

SJVN: State-owned SJVN Ltd has signed an agreement with Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to set up an 18 megawatt (MW) solar power project at an investment of ₹90 crore. Both entities signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) in this regard on Friday, SJVN said in a statement. SJVN, through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), signed a PPA for 25 years with BBMB for 18 MW solar power.

NTPC: NTPC's group installed capacity has reached 73,824 MW (73.8 GW), according to a company statement on Friday. The statement said that the achievement came in the backdrop of the completion of trial operation of the first unit of 800 MW at Telangana Super Thermal Power Project on 5 September 2023. "With this, the installed capacity of NTPC Limited and NTPC Group has become 57,838 MW and 73,824 MW respectively," it said

Zee Entertainment: The SAT adjourned the final hearing on a plea challenging a Sebi confirmatory order against Zee Entertainment Enterprises' chiefs. Sebi order barred ZEEL's Punit Goenka and Shubhash Chandra from holding any key positions in the company and other organisations. Now the order will be heard on September 13, reported PTI. On the first day, SAT will hear rejoinders from counsels Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Navroz Seervai in the case. SAT further stated that it will hear rejoinders from Punit Goenka and Shubhash Chandra on September 14, reported PTI.

VRL Logistics: Promoter of VRL Logistics Ltd on Friday divested a 4 per cent stake in the transport and logistics company for ₹238 crore through an open market transaction. Following the stake sale, shares of VRL Logistics fell 0.50 per cent to close at ₹706.75 apiece on the BSE. As per the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Anand Vijay Sankeshwar, one of the promoters of VRL Logistics, offloaded 35 lakh shares, amounting to a 4 per cent stake in the company.

Balaji Amines: Balaji Amines Ltd arm, Balaji Speciality Chemicals Ltd has decided to withdraw the Draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the company said in an exchange filing. On August 10, 2022, Balaji Speciality Chemicals filed their DRHP with SEBI in connection with the proposed initial public offering of their equity shares, which would have included a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹250 crores (including share premium) and an offer for sale of equity shares worth up to 26,000,000 by certain existing shareholders.

Coffee Day Enterprises: IDBI Trusteeship has moved the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to initiate insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd for an alleged default of ₹228 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. Coffee Day Enterprises is the parent company of the Coffee Day group. “The company is seeking appropriate legal advice and will take all appropriate steps to protect its interest in the matter," Coffee Day Enterprises said in the statement on the stock exchanges.