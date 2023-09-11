Stocks to Watch: RIL, TCS, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, SJVN4 min read 11 Sep 2023, 07:28 AM IST
SAIL, PNB, Manappuram Finance, India Cements, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the nine stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Monday.
Here are the top stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:
