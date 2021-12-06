Stocks to Watch: RIL, Tech Mahindra, SBI, auto shares, Future Retail

Future Retail: Banks have held talks with Future Retail Ltd as they fear the troubled retailer may not be able to pay its dues on time. Since the loan has been restructured once already, a default would mark it as a failed recast, forcing them to make provisions of 25% once it turns bad. Future Retail must pay by 31 December its first loan instalment after a 19-month moratorium that ended on 30 September.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}