RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is close to buying Future Group’s retail assets for ₹24,000-27,000 crore to bolster its position in India’s retail segment, according to a Mint report. The estimated deal value includes the liabilities of Future Group that Reliance plans to absorb, it added.

Tech Mahindra: The company’s June quarter net profit rose 1.35% year-on-year to ₹972.3 crore. As compared to the preceding March quarter, the net profit of the country's fifth biggest software exporter jumped over 20%. Revenues rose to ₹9,106 crore, up 5.23% when compared with the year-ago period, but down 4% sequentially.

ITC: Diversified business entity ITC Ltd has announced acquisition of spices manufacturer Sunrise Foods Private Ltd in an all-cash deal valued at ₹2,150 crore.

Yes Bank: State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said its holding in Yes Bank has come down to 30% after the follow on public offer (FPO). Prior to the FPO, SBI holding in Yes Bank stood at 48.21%, the country's largest lender said in regulatory filing.

Indian Oil Corp: The country's top refiner, has formed an equal joint venture with France's Total to manufacture and market high-quality bitumen derivatives and speciality products for India's growing road-building industry. The joint venture will set up manufacturing units across the country and also explore the possibility of catering to other South Asian markets, IOC said in a statement.

Bharti Infratel: Telecom infrastructure company Bharti Infratel reported a 21% drop in consolidated net profit to ₹704 crore for the April-June quarter. The net profit stood at ₹887 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, when the company had benefited from certain one-off gains with respect to operating expense reversal and certain tax-related reversal.

SpiceJet: Budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd will operate its first long-haul flight between Amsterdam, Bengaluru and Hyderabad on 1-2 August, said a Mint report, adding that it will subsequently operate several such long-haul charter flights.

Pfizer: The company reported a 10.31% rise in its net profit to ₹124.45 crore for the quarter ended 30 June. Pfizer Ltd had posted a net profit of ₹112.81 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

United Spirits: Diageo controlled liquor maker United Spirits reported a consolidated net loss of ₹246.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to covid-19 and subsequent lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of ₹181.7 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, United Spirits Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

M&M Financial Services: Non-banking financial company Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Monday said its ₹3,088.82 crore rights issue will open for subscription on 28 July. The company will issue 61.78 crore equity shares of face value of ₹2 each (equity shares) at a price of ₹50 per equity share aggregating to ₹3,088.82 crore on a rights basis.

