Stocks to Watch: RIL, Vedanta, HUL, Britannia Industries

NEW DELHI: Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Wednesday:

Reliance Industries: Qualcomm and Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced they have aligned efforts to fast-track development and rollout of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India. Jio has indigenously developed a 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) product that has achieved ultra-high throughputs, and it has been tested by a Tier-1 carrier in the US.

Vedanta Ltd: Anil Agarwal’s natural resources company Vedanta Ltd may offer an inter-corporate loan to the Singapore-listed Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) to help pay off debt, after its bid to delist from the exchanges failed.

HUL: On Tuesday said the worst of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is over as India’s largest household goods maker reported an 8.7% increase in quarterly profit. The maker of Lifebuoy soaps said rural markets have emerged stronger but warned that urban demand icould take a while to recover.

Britannia Industries: Varun Berry, managing director at the company, known for Tiger and Marie Gold biscuits, said rural markets continue to grow faster than urban. Modern trade has suffered and sales are tepid because consumers are wary of returning to stores. E-commerce has been growing very aggressively.

Adani Group: Billionaire Gautam Adani is looking to buy a large power transmission project from debt-laden Essel group. The ₹4,000 crore project involves laying about 941 km of transmission lines across Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and building a sub-station at Warangal.

Motherson Sumi: The automotive parts maker said it has acquired the electrical wiring interconnection systems business of Bombardier Transportation in Mexico. This is expected to strengthen Motherson’s rolling stock component manufacturing business in the railway sector in the American continent.

SpiceJet: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday announced the launch of 62 new flights, including four international services to Muscat from Delhi and Ahmedabad and back, starting Thursday under the air bubble agreement with Oman.

Mahindra CIE Automotive: Has reported a net profit of ₹60.7 crore in the September quarter against ₹61.17 crore a year ago. Revenue fell to ₹1,694.3 crore from ₹1,868.5 crore.

Bajaj Auto: Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stake in the company to 6.4% in the September quarter from 4.76% in the June quarter.

Shriram Transport Finance: The company on Tuesday said it has raised ₹100 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via