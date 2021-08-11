Stocks to Watch: RIL, Vedanta, Zomato, JSPL, IndusInd Bank

Dabur: The billionaire Burman family is set to pare its stake and give up control of a life insurance joint venture with UK’s Aviva Plc as part of its strategy to raise capital for the core consumer goods business, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The deal will see the Burman family stake drop to 26% from the current 51% in Aviva Life Insurance Co., the people said, requesting anonymity.

