Stocks to Watch: RIL, Vodafone Idea, Future Retail, InterGlobe Aviation, NTPC

Vodafone Idea: The Centre will hire a transaction adviser to help manage the conversion of interest dues related to deferred spectrum payments and adjusted gross revenue into equity in the telco. The adviser, along with the finance ministry and the department of telecommunications, will determine how much the government will in the company. Vodafone Idea had proposed the government convert interest dues amounting to ₹16,000 crore for a 35.8% stake in the struggling operator.