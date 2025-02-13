Stocks to Watch: RIL, Vodafone Idea, Godrej Industries, Kotak Bank, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Reliance Industries: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced on Wednesday, February 12, that it has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary, REC Sustainable Energy Solutions Pte Ltd (REC SES), in Singapore. The newly incorporated entity will function as a global capability centre, aiming to consolidate research and development (R&D) efforts, attract international talent, and facilitate technical and procurement services supporting RIL’s new energy initiatives. In its stock exchange filing, RIL stated that REC SES was incorporated on February 12, 2025, to bolster the company’s strategic focus on clean energy solutions.

Advertisement

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions imposed on Kotak Mahindra Bank for over nine months, allowing the lender to onboard new customers via its online and mobile banking platforms. Additionally, the central bank has permitted Kotak Mahindra Bank to issue new credit cards. The restrictions, which had been in effect since April 2024, barred the bank from onboarding new customers digitally and from issuing fresh credit cards.

Jubilant Foodworks: Jubilant Foodworks Ltd reported a 32.8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the third quarter (Q3FY25), with net earnings falling to ₹41 crore compared to ₹61 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Despite the decline in profits, the company’s revenue from operations saw a 19% YoY increase, reaching ₹1,611 crore against ₹1,355 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Advertisement

Bharat Forge: Auto component manufacturer Bharat Forge Ltd posted an 8.4% YoY decline in net profit for Q3FY25, with earnings falling to ₹346 crore from ₹377.8 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue from operations dropped 7.4% to ₹2,095.9 crore compared to ₹2,263.3 crore a year earlier. The company’s board declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share (125% of face value ₹2 each). The record date for the interim dividend is set for Tuesday, February 18, with the payment scheduled on or before Wednesday, March 12.

Advertisement

Godrej Industries: Godrej Industries Ltd registered a 76.9% YoY rise in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹188.2 crore compared to ₹106.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased by 34.4% to ₹4,824.8 crore from ₹3,590 crore in Q3FY24. The company’s EBITDA surged 113.75% YoY to ₹596.8 crore from ₹279.2 crore, with the EBITDA margin rising significantly to 12.4% from 7.8% in the year-ago period.

Vodafone Idea: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reportedly demanded a bank guarantee of ₹6,090 crore from Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL). The debt-laden telecom operator has been given until March 10 to submit the guarantee, which pertains to spectrum acquired after 2015. The requirement forms part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure Vodafone Idea continues meeting its financial obligations related to spectrum payments.

Advertisement

NTPC Green Energy: NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) announced that its joint venture with ONGC Green Ltd (OGL), named ONGC NTPC Green Private Ltd (ONGPL), has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire a 100% stake in Ayana Renewable Power Private Ltd. The deal, valued at ₹19,500 crore ($2.3 billion), will see the acquisition of Ayana from existing stakeholders, including the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), British International Investment Plc (BII), BII South Asia Renewables Ltd, and Eversource Capital.

Advertisement

Tata Power Company: Tata Power Company Ltd disclosed that its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) to explore collaborative opportunities in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) sector. The partnership aims to identify commercial opportunities across various segments, including utility-scale systems, grid stabilisation services, renewable energy integration, microgrids, hybrid energy solutions, industrial and commercial storage solutions, backup power, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and energy trading through ancillary services.

Advertisement

Endurance Technologies: Endurance Technologies Ltd reported a 21.2% YoY increase in net profit for Q3FY25, with earnings rising to ₹184.4 crore from ₹152.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company’s revenue from operations grew by 11.6% YoY to ₹2,859 crore compared to ₹2,561 crore in Q3FY24.

SKF India: SKF India Ltd posted a 17.1% YoY decline in net profit for Q3FY25, reporting earnings of ₹109.5 crore against ₹132.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s revenue from operations grew 15% YoY to ₹1,256 crore from ₹1,091.9 crore in Q3FY24.

Advertisement

Muthoot Finance: Muthoot Finance Ltd recorded a 32.7% YoY rise in net profit for the October-December quarter of FY25, with earnings climbing to ₹1,363 crore compared to ₹1,027.3 crore in Q3FY24. The company’s net interest income (NII) also saw a strong surge, rising 42.8% YoY to ₹2,721.4 crore from ₹1,905.7 crore. Commenting on the results, Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot stated, “We are pleased to report another strong quarter, building on our robust performance trajectory. Our standalone loan AUM witnessed significant growth of ₹26,305 crore, driven by a robust 37% YoY expansion in our core gold loan portfolio.”