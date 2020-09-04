Stocks to Watch: RIL, Vodafone Idea, Infosys, Tata Motors

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Banks and financial services: The Supreme Court has directed banks not to tag loans that were standard as on 31 August as non-performing even if there was a default, till further orders. Also, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked banks to roll out resolution plans for covid-hit accounts by 15 September.

Reliance Industries: Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners is in talks to invest $1 billion in Reliance Retail, the Financial Times reported, quoting sources. The investment would value RIL's retail at about $57 billion.

Vodafone Idea: The mobile service provider's board meets on Friday to consider fund raising options after the Supreme Court directed all telecom operators to pay 10% of the total adjusted gross revenue-related dues in 2020-21 and the rest in equal instalments over 10 years, starting FY22.

Infosys: The IT major has entered a definitive agreement to acquire US-based product design and development firm Kaleidoscope Innovation for up to $42 million. The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Tata Motors: Energy Efficiency Service Ltd, a joint venture between public sector units under ministry of Power, has announced procurement of 250 long range electric vehicles (EVs) from the company and also Hyundai Motor India, to be used by government officials.

State Bank of India: The lender is likely to raise up to ₹4,000 crore in perpetual bonds. It may offer interest in the range of 7.40-7.5% for the quasi-equity securities that are likely to come up for bidding on Monday, The Economic Times reported.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo, India’s largest airline, operated by the company, is betting big on the festive season, trying to revive passenger demand following an increase in flight bookings as states ease travel restrictions.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The government has proposed to offer 5.02 lakh shares to eligible employees of the company at a discounted price of ₹950.95 per share in an offer for sale that will remain open during 4-9 September.

CreditAccess Grameen: The board of the NBFC has approved issue of equity shares, through private placement, FPO, preferential issue, QIP and others, up to ₹1000 crore.

PNB Housing Finance: The mortgage lender is likely to lay off about 5-7% of its employees to rationalize cost amid shrinking business, The Economic Times reported.









