Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:

Paytm: The Reserve Bank of India has barred Paytm Payments Bank, from onboarding new customers until a comprehensive audit of its information technology system is done.

Persistent Systems: The firm today announced it has acquired US-based MediaAgility and its subsidiaries for nearly $72 million. The deal includes an upfront payment of $53.25 million to shareholders of MediaAgility.

Nazara Technologies: Vodafone Idea Ltd today announced its foray into gaming industry through Vi Games on the Vi app in partnership with diversified gaming company Nazara Technologies.

Reliance Industries: Reliance New Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Monday informed that it has acquired all of the assets of Lithium Werks BV for USD 61 million, including funding for future growth.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks on Monday tumbled over 12 per cent after the company said its CEO Pratik Rashmikant Pota has resigned.

Realty stocks: To bring more clarity in its FDI policy for the realty sector, the government on Monday "amended and aligned" the existing definitions of the real estate business.

IT stocks: Investors will keep an eye on the sector due to weak rupee and FPI selling pressure. Infosys, TechM, Wipro will be in focus

Bank stocks: In the anticipation of hike in interest rates by the US Fed, FPIs are likely to sell more.

Pharma stocks: Led by new product launches, the pharma firms are expecting a strong growth in 2022-23.

