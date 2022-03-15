Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stocks to Watch: RIL, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Paytm

Stocks to Watch: RIL, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Paytm

On Monday, the Sensex added 935.72 points, or 1.68%, to close at 56,486.02, while Nifty50 gained 240.85 points, or 1.45%, to end at 16,871.30.
1 min read . 07:36 AM IST Arindam Roy

  • Indian indices on Monday edged higher for the fifth consecutive session amid positive global cues.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:

Paytm: The Reserve Bank of India has barred Paytm Payments Bank, from onboarding new customers until a comprehensive audit of its information technology system is done.

Paytm: The Reserve Bank of India has barred Paytm Payments Bank, from onboarding new customers until a comprehensive audit of its information technology system is done.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Persistent Systems: The firm today announced it has acquired US-based MediaAgility and its subsidiaries for nearly $72 million. The deal includes an upfront payment of $53.25 million to shareholders of MediaAgility.

Nazara Technologies: Vodafone Idea Ltd today announced its foray into gaming industry through Vi Games on the Vi app in partnership with diversified gaming company Nazara Technologies.

Reliance Industries: Reliance New Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Monday informed that it has acquired all of the assets of Lithium Werks BV for USD 61 million, including funding for future growth.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks on Monday tumbled over 12 per cent after the company said its CEO Pratik Rashmikant Pota has resigned.

Realty stocks: To bring more clarity in its FDI policy for the realty sector, the government on Monday "amended and aligned" the existing definitions of the real estate business.

IT stocks: Investors will keep an eye on the sector due to weak rupee and FPI selling pressure. Infosys, TechM, Wipro will be in focus

Bank stocks: In the anticipation of hike in interest rates by the US Fed, FPIs are likely to sell more.

Pharma stocks: Led by new product launches, the pharma firms are expecting a strong growth in 2022-23.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!