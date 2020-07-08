Stocks to Watch: RIL, Yes Bank, Cipla, Titan, L&T Finance Holdings

Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

Reliance Industries: Facebook Inc-owned Jaadhu Holdings LLC has paid the subscription amount of ₹43,574 crore to Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) digital services subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd to acquire 9.99% stake in the latter.

Yes Bank: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said its board has approved raising of capital through a follow-on public offer (FPO). The bank also said that a meeting of the CRC is scheduled to be held on or after 10 July, to consider and approve, amongst other things, the price band and discount, if any. The bank has an enabling resolution to raise up to ₹15,000 crore this year.

Cipla: India's Sovereign Pharma said it has dispatched the first batch of generic remdesivir for drugmaker Cipla Ltd, as the country recorded more than 22,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. At current capacity, Sovereign can supply 50,000 to 95,000 vials per month of the injectable, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Maruti Suzuki: The company’s production in June 2020 declined to 50,742 units as against 111,917 units in June 2019.

L&T Finance Holdings: L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (LTIF), a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, has received the first tranche of $50 million of the total $100 million of an external commercial borrowing from the Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Shriram Transport Finance: Commercial vehicles financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd (STFC) on Tuesday said that it will launch its rights issue on 16 July to raise ₹1,500 crore. The issue will close on 30 July and the price has been fixed at ₹570 per share.

Titan: At the end of June 2020, the company has re-opened around 83% of its stores across all businesses, it said inQ1FY21 update. Company’s revenue from jewellery business in May and June months was slightly below 20% and around 70% compared to the corresponding months of the previous year.

Adani Ports: The board of directors of the company has approved rising up to $1.25 billion via dollar denominated foreign currency bonds.

Coal India: State-owned Coal India (CIL) on Tuesday said that despite the strike "the coal miner managed 44% of coal output, compared to the average of 10 days immediately prior to the first day of the strike".

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company has shut down its NPK-A plant temporarily, it said in a regulatory filing.

