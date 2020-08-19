Stocks to Watch: RIL, ZEEL , Emami, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate, HAL

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday.

RIL: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired majority equity stake in Chennai-based Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd. and its subsidiaries (collectively known as ‘Netmeds’) for approximately ₹620 crores in cash.

ZEEL: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹29 crore for the quarter ended June, down 95% from ₹530 crore in Q1 FY20. The company has also appointed promoter Subhash Chandra as chairman emeritus, after he resigned as non-executive director. Former financial services secretary R Gopalan, who has been serving as additional director (independent) at Zee since November 2019 is the new chairman.

Emami: The Bombay High Court, in a temporary order, has restrained FMCG firm Emami from selling any skincare product under the brandname containing the words "Glow and Handsome", saying that prima facie Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has used them first in its brands.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group has signed an agreement to merge its various housing and commercial projects with Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) and take control of the merged entity. Embassy Group already has around 14% stake in Mumbai-based IBREL and the same will increase to 45% after the merger of assets of these two companies.

Yes Bank: Private sector lender Yes Bank has repaid ₹35,000 crore to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) out of the total special liquidity facility (SLF) of ₹50,000 crore drawn for interim support, Yes Bank’s Chairman Sunil Mehta said in the bank’s 2019-20 annual report.

Mahindra Fianance: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) has raised ₹3,089 crore by issuing equity shares to existing investors. The board of directors of the company had earlier on June 1, 2020 approved issuance of equity shares by way of rights issue to eligible equity shareholders of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹3,089 crore.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea: Telecom regulator TRAI has asked Airtel and Vodafone Idea to submit all pending data post their priority plan presentation on August 10, as the regulator moves closer to finalising its views on the issue, news agency PTI reported.

HAL: The company’s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 31 March fell 1% to ₹1,226 crore from ₹1,238.9 crore while revenue marginally increased to ₹10,239 crore from ₹10,159 crore, year-on-year.

IDBI Bank: The bank has received shareholders' approval to raise up to ₹11,000 crore by issuing shares through various modes.

Earnings: CSB Bank, Muthoot Finance, Ruchi Soya among other companies will announce their quarterly earnings today.

