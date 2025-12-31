Stocks to watch: RITES, Bharat Forge, IndiGo, Lupin, among 8 shares in focus today; Check list here

Indian stock market benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — were expected to open flat on Wednesday, December 31, the final trading session of 2025, amid thin volumes. Most Asian markets, including Japan, South Korea and Thailand, were closed for New Year’s Eve.

Indian stock markets ended nearly unchanged on Tuesday, December 30, as investors remained cautious in the absence of fresh domestic triggers and amid mixed global cues. The Sensex settled at 84,675.08, down 20 points or 0.02 percent, while the Nifty 50 slipped 3 points or 0.01 percent to close at 25,938.85.

Looking ahead, the market was expected to remain range-bound, awaiting clearer signals from US–India trade discussions and the upcoming Q3 earnings season.

Here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to experience some movement today. RITES: The company announced that it has bagged a USD 3.6 million contract from Berhard Development Corporation Pvt Ltd, Zimbabwe, for supplying in-service Cape gauge diesel-electric locomotives. The order is scheduled to be executed within a three-month timeframe.

Bharat Forge: Bharat Forge said it has secured a ₹1,662 crore agreement with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of close-quarter battle (CQB) carbines along with accessories to the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.

InterGlobe Aviation: The airline disclosed that it received a GST demand notice amounting to ₹458.26 crore from the Additional Commissioner of CGST, Delhi South, covering FY19 to FY23. The company stated that the order is incorrect and confirmed it will pursue relief through appropriate appellate channels.

Lupin: Lupin said its wholly owned subsidiary, Nanomi BV, Netherlands, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity in VISUfarma BV, headquartered in Amsterdam. While the company had earlier indicated the deal would close by the end of calendar year 2025, it has now clarified that the transaction is underway and is expected to be completed by February 28, 2026.

Muthoot Finance: The NBFC firm announced the completion of the allotment of 3.25 lakh equity shares in its subsidiary, Muthoot Money Ltd. The funds raised will be utilised for business funding requirements, general corporate purposes, and repayment of loans, thereby enhancing the subsidiary’s capital adequacy.

Power Grid Corporation: Power Grid stated that it has received a letter of award for the establishment of a large-scale battery energy storage system project in Andhra Pradesh. The company emerged as the successful bidder under the tariff-based competitive bidding process.

Privi Speciality Chemicals: A shareholder of the company is expected to divest up to 6.32% equity through a block deal valued at around ₹700 crore. The floor price for the transaction has been fixed in the range of ₹2,835 to ₹2,850 per share.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts: Promoter shareholder Shalini Bhupal, through an inter se transfer, acquired 1.6 crore equity shares representing a 25.52% stake in the company at ₹370 per share from The Indian Hotels Company Limited. Following the transaction, a termination agreement was executed among G Indira Krishna Reddy, Shalini Bhupal, Blue Moon Trust, Moonshot Trust, Starlight Trust, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, and the company.