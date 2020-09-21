Stocks to Watch: Route Mobile, HCL Tech, RIL, Bharti Airtel, Bank of India

Telecom companies: The number of internet subscribers in India increased to over 743 million at the end of March 2020, clocking a growth rate of 3.4% sequentially, according to Trai data. Reliance Jio led the chart grabbing 52.3% of the overall market share, followed by Bharti Airtel (23.6% share) in the quarter ended March 2020. Vodafone Idea held the third position as its internet subscriber base market share was at 18.7%, for the period in reference.