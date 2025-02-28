Mint Market

Stocks to watch: RVNL, Coal India, LIC, TVS Motor, Tata Power, among key shares to remain in focus today - February 28

  • Stocks to watch: In today’s stock market trade, a slew of stocks will be on investors’ radar, including Tata Power, Life Insurance Corporation of India, RVNL, Sanofi India, PB Fintech, Coal India, TVS Motor Company, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet, among others.

Ankit Gohel
Published28 Feb 2025, 07:57 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Tata Power, LIC, RVNL, PB Fintech, Coal India, among others are stocks in focus today - February 28.(Photo: REUTERS)

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to see a weak opening on Friday tracking negative global market cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-down opening for the Indian equity indices.

In today’s stock market trade, a slew of stocks will be on investors’ radar. The stocks to watch today include Tata Power, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Sanofi India, PB Fintech, Coal India, TVS Motor Company, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet, among others.

Here’s the full list of stocks to watch today:

Tata Power

TP Solar Ltd, Tata Power’s solar manufacturing subsidiary, has secured a contract from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for the supply of 292.5 MWp DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) solar modules, valued at 632 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL)

RVNL has received a letter of acceptance for a project worth 135.66 crore from Central Railway. The project involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 KV traction substations, sectioning posts (SPs), and sub-sectioning posts (SSPs) in a 2 x 25 KV traction system (Scott-connected transformer) for the Bhusaval-Khandwa section of Central Railway, to meet the 3000 MT loading target on an EPC mode.

Coal India

Coal India subsidiary, Northern Coalfields, announced the levy of ‘Singrauli Punarasthapan charge’ of 300 per tonne, over and above the notified price, on its entire volume from May 1, 2025. The expected additional revenue will be around 3,877.50 crore.

HCL Technologies

The IT major announced that the US-based Children’s Minnesota has selected the company to improve its operational efficiency, streamline service delivery, and enhance patient care through AI.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIC India has received a demand order for Goods and Services Tax, interest, and penalty of 479.88 crore for FY21 from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, for Maharashtra.

PB Fintech

Naveen Kukreja has decided to step away from running Paisabazaar operationally and explore other opportunities within PB Fintech. He would take the role of Group President at PB Fintech along with advising on the future strategy for Paisabazaar.

Santosh Agarwal would be taking over as Chief Executive Officer and Neeraj Tripathi as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1. Policybazaar Insurance Brokers has appointed Vivek Audichya as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1.

Transrail Lighting

Transrail Lighting has secured new orders worth 2,752 crore, primarily in the transmission and distribution business. The company’s year-to-date (YTD) order inflows with these orders have crossed 7,400 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation

IndiGo’s market share rose to 65.2% in January from 64.4% in the previous month.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet’s market share declined to 3.2% in January from 3.3% in the previous month.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS King Duramax Plus and TVS King Deluxe Plus three-wheelers in Mexico.

GE Power India

The company has received an additional contract worth 273.5 crore from Greenko KA01 IREP. The orders involve engineering, manufacturing, procurement, supply, installation, and testing of electromechanical equipment for an additional unit of 320 MW at the Saundatti PSP.

Granules India

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued a warning letter to Granules India’s Gagillapur facility based on its inspection conducted in August 2024. The FDA has not indicated any further escalation.

Mankind Pharma

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi, has approved the Scheme of Arrangement for the amalgamation of Shree Jee Laboratory, JPR Labs, and Jaspack Industries with Mankind Pharma.

Sanofi India

The company’s Q3FY25 net profit jumped 31% to 91.3 crore from 69.7 crore, while revenue increased 9.7% to 514.9 crore from 469.2 crore, YoY. Sanofi India also recommended a final dividend of 117 per share.

Schaeffler India

Schaeffler India’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended December 2024 rose 13.2% to 237.3 crore from 209.6 crore, while revenue grew 14% to 2,136 crore from 1,874.6 crore, YoY. The company declared a dividend of 28 per share.

Shantai Industries

The Board of Directors of Shantai Industries has approved the stock split from a face value of 10 each to 2 each, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

