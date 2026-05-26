Stocks to watch: RVNL, ONGC, BEL among 10 shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed significantly higher, driven by broad-based buying, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending above the 24,000 mark, on Monday.

The Sensex surged 1,073.61 points, or 1.42%, to settle at 76,488.96, while the Nifty 50 advanced 312.40 points, or 1.32%, to close at 24,031.70.

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However, the market is likely to snap its gaining streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a muted opening on Thursday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,057 mark, down over 6 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a cautiously optimistic undertone, supported by easing geopolitical tensions and the sharp correction in crude oil prices. Investor sentiment has improved as global markets increasingly price in the possibility of progress in the ongoing U.S.–Iran peace negotiations, with hopes of a diplomatic resolution and gradual de-escalation in the Middle East helping strengthen broader risk appetite. Expectations of a positive outcome from the talks have emerged as a key driver behind the recent recovery in global equities and the sharp repricing in energy markets,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch ONGC, IRCTC, Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry), General Insurance Corporation of India, Siemens Shares of ONGC, IRCTC, Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry), General Insurance Corporation of India, Siemens will remain in focus today as companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) State-owned defence electronics firm Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Monday announced that it has received additional orders worth ₹608 crore since its previous disclosure on May 5.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) Navratna PSU under the Railway Ministry, on Monday, May 25, reported a 58.9% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 to ₹187.1 crore, down from ₹455.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Suzlon Energy Wind energy company Suzlon Energy on Monday posted a 6% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,114 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with ₹1,182 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

One97 Communications (Paytm) The company stated that its wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Cloud Technologies Limited (PCTL), has approved an investment of €9 million in Paytm Europe Payments S.A. by subscribing to 9 million equity shares with a face value of €1 each.

Pine Labs Fintech company Pine Labs on Monday posted a profit for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss in the same period last year, driven by robust revenue growth and improved operating performance.

IRFC Indian Railway Finance Corporation has entered into a term loan agreement to refinance debt obligations worth ₹13,527 crore for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project on Monday.

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JSW Energy The company said its Finance Committee has approved the closure of the qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue after receiving application forms and funds from eligible qualified institutional buyers.

Raymond The textiles and apparel company on Monday (May 25) announced that its board has approved raising up to ₹330.88 crore through the preferential issue of 66.57 lakh convertible warrants.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.