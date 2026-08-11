Stocks to watch: RVNL, Wipro, Vodafone Idea among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market traded in a narrow range on Monday, August 10, as uncertainty surrounding a potential Middle East peace deal kept crude oil prices elevated for the fourth consecutive session. Meanwhile, weaker-than-expected US jobs data eased concerns over the possibility of near-term interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 edged up 0.05% to end at 24,583, while the Sensex slipped 0.06% to close at 78,542.

The market is likely to open on a cautious bias as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a muted opening on Tuesday, 11 August. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,616.5 mark, down over 43 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Also Read | How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

“Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a cautious bias as uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran negotiations over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continues to weigh on global risk sentiment. The renewed geopolitical uncertainty has triggered a rebound in crude oil prices, contributing to a weaker close on Wall Street and a subdued start across Asian markets, setting a cautious backdrop for domestic equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Advertisement

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Rail Vikas Nigam, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, NBCC (India), Senco Gold Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, NBCC (India), Senco Gold will remain in focus as the companies will release their Q1 results 2026 today.

Vodafone Idea The company posted a net loss of ₹3,754 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a profit of ₹51,970 crore in Q4 FY26. The previous quarter’s bottom line was significantly boosted by a ₹57,491 crore exceptional gain, while the company recorded an exceptional gain of ₹1,611 crore in the June quarter.

Wipro, BSE BSE will replace Wipro in the Nifty 50 index from September 30, marking the Bengaluru-based IT services major’s exit from India’s benchmark equity index. The move brings an end to Wipro’s near-continuous presence in the Nifty 50 since the index was launched.

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel’s B2B division, Airtel Business, has partnered with state-owned telecom company ITI Ltd to jointly offer digital solutions to enterprises, according to a joint statement issued on Monday.

ONGC State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Shell Energy India have entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities in deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas exploration, along with sourcing liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Bharat Electronics Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) said it has received additional orders worth ₹541 crore since its previous disclosure on July 31, 2026.

Gland Pharma The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company reported a 47.1% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹317 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with ₹215 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Advertisement

Lupin The drugmaker said it has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate for Oral Suspension in 5 g/packet and 10 g/packet strengths.

Also Read | 8 things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

Zen Technologies The Hyderabad-based defence electronics company has secured an order worth ₹295 crore, including GST, from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of simulators.

KEC International The company reported a weak operating performance in the first quarter of FY27, with net profit declining 41.7% year-on-year to ₹72.6 crore from ₹124.6 crore. Revenue, meanwhile, remained flat at ₹5,024 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.