Stocks to Watch: Sah Polymers, HUL, ONGC, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors

Infosys, HCL Technologies, Cyient, GM Breweries, and Anand Rathi Wealth will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their December quarter earnings today.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Sah Polymers: Sah Polymers IPO listing date has been fixed on 12th January 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Thursday, January 12, 2023, the equity shares of Sah Polymers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'T' group of securities. According to stock market experts, the public issue worth ₹66.30 crore received a better-than-expected response despite being highly priced. The stock may have a positive debut on Dalal Street today.
Hindustan Unilever: FMCG company Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday announced that it has completed the 51 per cent acquisition of Zywie Ventures Pvt Ltd. The company has completed the acquisition of 51 per cent of Zywie Ventures for ₹264.28 crore for the first tranche of the acquisition. "Hindustan Unilever Limited (“the Company") has completed the acquisition of 51% shareholding of Zywie for a total consideration of INR 264.28 Crores for the first tranche, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreements dated 8th December 2022," said Hindustan Unilever in its regulatory filing.
ONGC: ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited (OTPC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for developing a battery energy storage system (BESS) project of the capacity of up to 250 MW/500 MWh in phased manner Assam. The project would be developed by incorporating a joint venture company, said a statement from OTPC. OTPC is a joint venture company of ONGC, GAIL, the Government of Tripura and India Infrastructure Fund-II. A total investment of ₹2,000 crore will be made for developing the project.
Tata Motors: Transition to electric mobility in India will happen much faster and the Tata Group will make significant investments in the sector to develop a range of products, Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday. As part of its sustainability drive, Tata Motors aims to become net zero between 2040 and 2045 across its passenger and commercial vehicle businesses. With a focus on green mobility, the Mumbai-based auto major unveiled a range of electrical products and technologies at the Auto Expo here.
Vedanta: The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture’s $20 billion proposal in Gujarat is expected to be the first to secure government approval, while the other two, submitted by the International Semiconductor Consortium (ISMC) and Singapore’s IGSS Ventures, lag behind, with the latter one almost out of the race. Only one of the three semiconductor manufacturing proposals submitted to secure financial support under India’s $10 billion incentive scheme is likely to make the cut, a top official familiar with the development said. He said the criterion that the applicant has production-worthy licensing of technology was not being met.
Eicher Motors: VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) on Wednesday unveiled a range of vehicles, including an intercity electric bus that can travel up to 500 kilometres with a mix of the depot and 30-40 minute opportunity charging during a journey. VECV, a joint venture of Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, unveiled 13.5 metres long electric intercity coach Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW Truck, which it claims to be the longest EV in the segment. "It will cover around 300-350 kilometres on a single depot charge of about six hours, and with an opportunity charge of 30-40 minutes during the journey, it can travel the next 150-200 kilometres, " VECV President for Bus Division Akash Passey told PTI.
Tata Power: Tata Power Renewables Limited (TPREL) on Wednesday said it will set up a 3.125 MW solar plant at Himayatnagar in Maharashtra. The plant is expected to generate about 7.5 million units (MU) of clean energy annually and offset 6.15 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. The project will be commissioned by October 2023. The power generated will be supplied to a residential society in Mumbai, it said.
Dabur: FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday said that Krishan Kumar Chutani shall continue as CEO of the company till 13 January 2023 instead of 28 February 2023. The company said that Raghav Agrawal has taken over Krishan Kumar Chutani's role as CEO. In December, the company had informed that announced the resignation of Krishan Kumar Chutani, chief executive of Dabur International Ltd. Raghav Agrawal will take over Chutani’s role as CEO.
Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical on Wednesday launched a novel anti-cancer drug Palbociclib under the brand name of Palenotm for patients with advanced breast cancer. The company said the generic drug will be available in 75, 100, and 125 mg. Kirti Ganorkar, chief executive of Sun Pharma's domestic business, said the new drug would be priced at an affordable rate but did not disclose the same. Palenotm will address the treatment needs of several advanced breast cancer patients.
Wipro: Wipro Ltd has promoted a record number of executives, elevating 12 to senior vice-president and 61 to vice-president positions in an effort to bolster its leadership team. The company now has 200 vice presidents and 32 senior vice presidents working under CEO Thierry Delaporte after key senior exits from the company. “As we grow and evolve as a company, it is important to ensure that we have the right leadership at the helm. We can confirm that 12 senior executives have been promoted to the post of senior vice president. Additionally, 61 executives have been elevated to the position of vice president," said the company in response to an email query.
