Stocks to Watch: Sah Polymers, HUL, ONGC, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors

Vedanta: The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture’s $20 billion proposal in Gujarat is expected to be the first to secure government approval, while the other two, submitted by the International Semiconductor Consortium (ISMC) and Singapore’s IGSS Ventures, lag behind, with the latter one almost out of the race. Only one of the three semiconductor manufacturing proposals submitted to secure financial support under India’s $10 billion incentive scheme is likely to make the cut, a top official familiar with the development said. He said the criterion that the applicant has production-worthy licensing of technology was not being met.

