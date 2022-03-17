Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:

JSW Energy: JSW Energy on Wednesday said that it has completed the streamlining and reorganisation of its renewable and thermal power businesses.

SAIL: State-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has approved an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share for the current financial year 2021-22, according to an exchange filing.

M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra is looking to increase its stake in Carnot Technologies Pvt Ltd to 52.69% with an investment of around ₹14 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

Aviation stocks: Airlines relieved by last week’s decision to resume regular international flights were blindsided by Wednesday’s record hike in jet fuel prices, which promises to put a severe strain on their financials. Shares of IndiGo, SpiceJet will be in focus.

Oil India: The firm's subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery will invest ₹6,555 crore for a petrochemical project in Assam.

Oil stocks: Crude prices have crossed $100 a barrel mark and the sector is likely to see some movements.

IT stocks: The US Fed panel hiked the interest rate by 0.25%, the central bank announced on Wednesday. Investors are likely to react to the rate hike. Infosys, TechM, Wipro will be in focus.

Bank stocks: The Fed's decision to hike interest rate by 0.25% is likely to see FPI outflows and banks could become the biggest casualty.

