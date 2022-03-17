Stocks to Watch: SAIL, JSW Energy, Oil India, SpiceJet, IndiGo

Stocks to Watch: SAIL, JSW Energy, Oil India, SpiceJet, IndiGo1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
- Indian indices on Wednesday made solid gains as positive global cues lifted market sentiments.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:
JSW Energy: JSW Energy on Wednesday said that it has completed the streamlining and reorganisation of its renewable and thermal power businesses.
SAIL: State-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has approved an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share for the current financial year 2021-22, according to an exchange filing.
M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra is looking to increase its stake in Carnot Technologies Pvt Ltd to 52.69% with an investment of around ₹14 crore, the company said on Wednesday.
Aviation stocks: Airlines relieved by last week’s decision to resume regular international flights were blindsided by Wednesday’s record hike in jet fuel prices, which promises to put a severe strain on their financials. Shares of IndiGo, SpiceJet will be in focus.
Oil India: The firm's subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery will invest ₹6,555 crore for a petrochemical project in Assam.
Oil stocks: Crude prices have crossed $100 a barrel mark and the sector is likely to see some movements.
IT stocks: The US Fed panel hiked the interest rate by 0.25%, the central bank announced on Wednesday. Investors are likely to react to the rate hike. Infosys, TechM, Wipro will be in focus.
Bank stocks: The Fed's decision to hike interest rate by 0.25% is likely to see FPI outflows and banks could become the biggest casualty.
