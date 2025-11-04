Stocks to watch: SBI, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Cipla among 10 shares in focus today.

Stock market today: The benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — managed to post modest gains on Monday, November 3, amid mixed cues from global markets. The Sensex rose by 40 points to close at 83,978.49, while the Nifty 50 advanced 41 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 25,763.35.

In contrast, broader markets outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index climbing 0.62 per cent and the Smallcap index gaining 0.71 per cent.

Market activity remains stock-specific as the Q2 earnings season progresses. So far, India Inc.’s September quarter results have mostly aligned with expectations, keeping the market movement range-bound.

“The domestic market ended on a marginal positive note as profit booking was visible at the higher levels due to the absence of fresh domestic triggers. While the broader market outperformed since the quarterly earnings are steering investors' preference to take a short- to medium-term view. The PSU Banking index continued to be a preferred bet for investors, led by healthy earnings and improving asset quality. In contrast, IT stocks declined amid fading expectations of a U.S. Fed rate cut, while a trade truce between the US and China eased the demand for safe haven assets,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Stocks to Watch State Bank of India, Adani Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra, One97 Communications (Paytm), India Hotels, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) Shares of State Bank of India, Adani Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra, One97 Communications (Paytm), India Hotels, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) will remain in focus as companies will release their second quarter results today.

Titan Titan Company, a leading player in the consumer discretionary sector, posted a 59% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,120 crore for the second quarter.

Vodafone Idea In a significant relief for Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the Centre may review and reconcile the telecom operator’s outstanding dues related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR), and this review will not be limited to the dues for the financial year 2016–17.

Bharti Airtel Telecom major Bharti Airtel reported an 89% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for Q2, rising to ₹6,792 crore from ₹3,593 crore in the same period last year.

Zydus Lifesciences The company has scheduled a meeting on November 6 to discuss a proposal for raising up to ₹5,000 crore through methods such as a QIP, rights issue, preferential allotment, or private placement.

Cipla The company revealed plans to acquire a 100% stake in Inzpera Healthsciences Ltd for approximately ₹110.65 crore, thereby making it a wholly owned subsidiary. The cash transaction, with an enterprise value of ₹120 crore, is expected to be completed within a month, pending standard closing adjustments.

Bharti Hexacom The Bharti Airtel subsidiary posted a 66.4% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹421 crore for Q2 FY26, supported by higher average revenue per user (ARPU) and robust growth in mobile data usage.

Power Grid Power Grid reported a decline of nearly 6% in its second-quarter profit, attributed to increased expenses and delays in project awards and execution.

Gland Pharma The company’s consolidated net profit rose to ₹184 crore (around $21 million) for the quarter ended September 30, compared with ₹164 crore in the same period last year.

Hero Motocorp Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 6.36 lakh units in October, marking a 6.5% decline from 6.79 lakh units in the same month last year.