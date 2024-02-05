Stocks to Watch: SBI, Airtel, Tata Motors, Indigo, Paytm, Zee
Here are some stocks to watch out for on Monday, February 5
State Bank of India: India's largest bank reported its Q3 standalone net profit at ₹9,164 crore on February 3, a decline of 35% in the December quarter. SBI's net profit for Q3FY24 was weighed down by higher operating expenses, it said. Corporate advances crossed ₹10 trillion, while SME advances surpassed ₹4 trillion – showing expansion in both sectors. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) also showed an improvement, standing at 2.42%, down 72 bps compared to the previous year. Net NPA also improved at 0.64%, down by 13 bps YoY.
