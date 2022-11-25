Stocks to Watch: SBI, Biocon, PNB, NDTV, PTC India, ZIM Lab

Manaksia Ltd: For the financial year 2022-2023 the company has declared an interim dividend of 150% and for the purpose of the same 25th November 2022 has been set as the record date which makes the stock likely to be in focus tomorrow. The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Declared Interim Dividend @ 150% (i.e, Rs. 3.00/- per equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-2023. The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before Friday, 9 December 2022.