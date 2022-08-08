Stocks to Watch: SBI, BPCL, Paytm, Tata Motors, Shipping Corp

Stocks to Watch: SBI, BPCL, Paytm, Tata Motors, Shipping Corp3 min read . 08:00 AM IST
- Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Delhivery, City Union Bank, Power Grid, and Torrent Power will be in focus as they declare their June quarter earnings today.
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
State Bank of India: Beating the street estimates by a huge margin, the State Bank of India (SBI) has reported a year-on-year (YoY) dip of 6.7% in net profit to ₹6,068 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹6.504 core in Q1FY22. India's largest commercial bank has reported a rise in its net interest income (NII) from ₹27,638 crore in Q1FY22 to ₹31,196 crore in Q1FY23, logging a near 12.87% rise on a YoY basis. SBI shared these Q1 earnings while announcing its Q1FY23 results on Saturday.
State Bank of India: Beating the street estimates by a huge margin, the State Bank of India (SBI) has reported a year-on-year (YoY) dip of 6.7% in net profit to ₹6,068 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹6.504 core in Q1FY22. India's largest commercial bank has reported a rise in its net interest income (NII) from ₹27,638 crore in Q1FY22 to ₹31,196 crore in Q1FY23, logging a near 12.87% rise on a YoY basis. SBI shared these Q1 earnings while announcing its Q1FY23 results on Saturday.
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Saturday reported a net loss of ₹6,291 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal on holding fuel prices despite a rise in cost. Net loss of ₹6,290.8 crore in April-June compared with ₹3,192.58 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement. Revenue from operations rose to ₹1.38 lakh crore from ₹89,688.98 crore in April-June 2021.
One97 Communications: Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday said its consolidated loss widened to ₹644.4 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had recorded a net loss of ₹380.2 crore a year ago. Paytm said its contribution profit, which excludes taxes and marketing expenses but includes promotional incentives, grew over three-fold to ₹726 crore in June 2022 quarter from ₹245 crore in the year-ago period.
Marico: FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Saturday reported a 3.28% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹377 crore for the first quarter ended June. The company had posted a net profit of ₹365 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations rose marginally by 1.3% to ₹2,558 crore, as against ₹2,525 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Sunday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire Ford India's Sanand-based manufacturing plant for ₹725.7 crore. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML), a subsidiary of Tata Motors and Ford India Pvt Ltd (FIPL), have signed a Unit Transfer Agreement (UTA) for the acquisition of the Gujarat-based plant. As part of the deal, Tata Motors will get entire land and buildings, vehicle manufacturing plant along with machinery and equipment situated therein, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.
Shipping Corporation: State-owned Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) on Friday reported a 27.97% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹114.17 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of ₹158.51 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing. Its total income rose to ₹1,500.53 crore in the latest June quarter against ₹1,048.47 crore in the year-ago period.
Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties is looking to add new housing projects worth about ₹15,000 crore this fiscal year by purchasing land outright and by forming joint ventures with landowners. Mumbai-based Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), part of the business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company's sales bookings jumped five-fold to ₹2,520 crore during the April-June period -- highest ever first quarterly sales.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: A promoter entity of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Friday offloaded the firm's shares worth ₹751 crore through an open market transaction. Those who picked up the shares of the Mumbai-based home appliances company were Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd and Ghisallo Master Fund LP. Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd sold 2,02,50,000 shares, amounting to a 3.2% stake in the company.
Power Grid: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) will seek shareholders' approval on August 29 to raise up to ₹6,000 crore through the issuance of bonds during the financial year 2023-24. The proposal to raise funds up to ₹6,000 crore, from the domestic market through the issuance of bonds, under a private placement basis, during the financial year 2023-24, in up to twenty tranches/offers, is listed on the agenda of the annual general meeting (AGM) on August 29, 2022.
Indian Overseas Bank: State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Saturday posted a 20% rise in net profit to ₹392 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, helped by a decline in bad loans. The Chennai-based lender had reported a net profit of ₹327 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22. The bank's total income declined to ₹5,028 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23, as against ₹5,607 crore in the same period a year ago.