NEW DELHI: Here is the list of top 10 stocks that could be in news on Tuesday:

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd: Private equity firm Carlyle Group will nearly halve its stake in SBI Card for as much as $443 million, or ₹3,267.2 crore, as per deal terms seen by Mint. CA Rover Holdings, a Carlyle entity, which as of 30 June held a 6.5% stake in the credit card issuer, will sell around 32 million shares, or a 3.4% stake, through a block trade.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group are considering equity infusion into Vodafone Idea after the government announced a raft of relief measures for India’s struggling telecom companies. Vodafone Idea’s two biggest shareholders had earlier ruled out any fresh investments in the Indian telecom operator, citing adverse regulatory and business environment.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender on Monday said it will be invest ₹310 crore to pick up a little less than 10% stake in General Atlantic-backed KFin Technologies which is an investor and issuer serving platform and provides financial technology solutions across asset classes like mutual funds, alternatives, insurance, and pension.

State Bank of India: India’s largest public sector bank State Bank of India will support Tata group’s bid for soon-to-be-privatised Air India by subscribing to Tata Sons debentures or funding the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up for the acquisition.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender has partnered with Visa to offer credit cards to its customers on the payment platform. Yes Bank is also in the process of completing technology integration with NPCI and plans to issue Rupay branded credit cards in due course.

Airline stocks: An increase in domestic air travel has boosted the demand for aviation turbine fuel (ATF), though rising oil prices could hurt airlines’ bottomline in the future. ATF prices have risen sharply from about ₹42,000 per kilolitre last year to ₹68,609.22 per kilolitre at New Delhi as of now, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

HCL Technologies: The company announced a five-year, digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments Inc., a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems, and solutions for advanced manufacturing processes, to improve performance, productivity, and speed to market.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones: The Competition Commission of India has cleared the acquisition of 10.4% stake in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL) by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Limited (APSEZ). The deal is worth ₹644.78 crore

Power Finance Corp: The company is set to become the 11th Maharatna central public sector enterprise (CPSE), with an inter-ministerial committee clearing the Navratna last week for this. This comes in the backdrop of the government using power sector lenders such as PFC and REC Ltd to instil financial discipline at state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms).

Coal India: State-run Coal India Ltd’s subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal Ltd on Monday signed a ₹1,880 crore revenue-sharing contract with Prabha Energy Pvt. Ltd for commercial extraction of coal bed methane (CBM). Prabha Energy was selected through a global bidding process for the CBM to be extracted from Jharia Block I in Jharkhand, Coal India said in a statement.

