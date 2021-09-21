Stocks to Watch: SBI Card, Vodafone Idea, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI

Airline stocks: An increase in domestic air travel has boosted the demand for aviation turbine fuel (ATF), though rising oil prices could hurt airlines’ bottomline in the future. ATF prices have risen sharply from about ₹42,000 per kilolitre last year to ₹68,609.22 per kilolitre at New Delhi as of now, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}