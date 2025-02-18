Stocks to Watch: SBI Cards, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, GMR Airports, Cyient DLM, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. SBI Cards: SBI Cards has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share (25 percent of the face value of ₹10) for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set for February 25, 2025, and dividend payments are expected to be processed by March 18, 2025. Additionally, the company’s board has approved the appointment of Salila Pande as the new Managing Director and CEO, effective April 1, 2025, for a tenure of two years.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd.’s creditors are set to meet on February 18, 2025, to deliver a final decision on the company’s restructuring plan. The plan involves splitting the Indian mining conglomerate into at least five separate entities, a key move aimed at simplifying the group’s corporate structure and better managing its debt burden. Both secured and unsecured creditors will deliberate on the proposal, which requires approval from a majority representing three-fourths in debt value of those present at the meeting to proceed.

GMR Airports: GMR Airports reported an 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic for January 2025, reaching 1.06 crore. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, traffic declined by 2 percent. Aircraft movements also rose 9 percent YoY, totaling 63,767, but witnessed a marginal 1 percent drop compared to December 2024. The data reflects strong demand for air travel, with domestic passenger traffic growing 11 percent YoY and international traffic surging 12.4 percent YoY.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel is poised for a block deal on February 18, 2025, as its promoter entity, Indian Continent Investment Limited, plans to offload approximately 0.8 percent of its stake in the telecom company. The shares will be offered at ₹1,658.80 per share, representing a 1 percent discount to the last closing price of ₹1,675.55 on February 17, 2025, as per the term sheet.

Cyient DLM: Cyient DLM Ltd has announced that it has secured an avionics manufacturing program with Thales, a multinational aerospace and defense company. The agreement, which was finalized at the Aero India 2025 event, will see Cyient DLM manufacture high-reliability Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBAs) for Thales’ next-generation flight avionics systems. This strategic deal reinforces Cyient DLM’s position in the global aerospace supply chain.

Cochin Shipyard: Cochin Shipyard has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AP Moller-Maersk to explore collaborative opportunities in ship repair, maintenance, and shipbuilding in India. The partnership focuses on sharing technical expertise to meet global ship maintenance standards, identifying new ship repair and dry-docking opportunities, and developing joint training programs for responsible practices and skill enhancement.

Deepak Fertilisers: Deepak Fertilisers’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Deepak Mining Solutions Ltd (DMSL), has increased its stake in Platinum Blasting Services Pty Ltd, an Australian subsidiary, from 65 percent to 85 percent. The acquisition, valued at AUD 11.78 million ( ₹64.1 crore), involved purchasing shares from existing stakeholders. Platinum Blasting Services is a dividend-paying entity providing comprehensive mining solutions.

KIMS: KIMS has entered into an operations and management agreement with Ushahkal Abhinav Institute of Medical Sciences (UAIMS Hospital) in Sangli, Maharashtra. The agreement, initially for seven years with an option to extend for another three years, grants KIMS exclusive rights to manage and provide medical services for the hospital’s current and future operations.

ABB India: ABB India reported a robust 56 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, reaching ₹528.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to ₹338.7 crore in Q4FY24. The company’s revenue from operations increased by 22 percent to ₹3,364.9 crore, up from ₹2,757.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Uno Minda: Uno Minda has entered into a joint venture agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Co Ltd and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Inovance Automotive (HK) Investment Co Ltd. The partnership aims to develop and manufacture high-voltage electric vehicle (EV) powertrain products for passenger and commercial vehicles, marking a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the EV component market.