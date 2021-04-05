NEW DELHI: Here are 10 stocks that could be in the news today

SBI Cards and Payment Services Lt: The company has been seeing over 50% of its transactions via online payments such as on groceries, utility bills, insurance premium, and hopes the trend to go up further as point of sale purchases are yet to pick up, top company executive said.

PSU Banks: Public sector banks may have to bear a burden of ₹1,800-2,000 crore arising due to a recent Supreme Court judgement on the waiver of compound interest on all loan accounts which opted for moratorium during March-August 2020, people familiar with the matter said.

Telcos: Telecom regulator Trai is planning to conduct a consumer-facing survey to assess if tariff plans offered by operators are meeting actual requirements of varied categories of users, a top official said.

Tata Motors Ltd: Jaguar Land Rover India plans to initiate ten product-related actions in the current fiscal, including new generation model launches and introduction of updated versions, in order to consolidate its position in the domestic luxury vehicle segment, according to a top company executive.

Unitech Ltd: The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth over ₹197 crore in connection with a money laundering case registered against real estate firm Unitech Group, officials said.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd has begun production from its third unit at its manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, according to Maruti Suzuki India.

Escorts Ltd: Credit rating firm ICRA has withdrawn ‘A1 Plus’ rating assigned to tractor manufacturer, Escorts Ltd’s Commercial Paper Programme (CCP) and has improved the rating to ‘A one plus’ on the short-term debt instruments through which the company planned to raise ₹200 crore.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd: Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd said securities worth ₹344 crore have been credited back to the demat account of its arm by IL&FS Securities Services following an order of the Supreme Court.

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd: Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) said that its unit ITNL has received a settlement amount of ₹673 crore for Kiratpur Ner Chowk Expressway Ltd (KNCEL) and ₹20 crore towards claims for Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd (CNTL) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

TeamLease Services Ltd: The company has purchased 21.34% shares of Avantis Regtech Pvt. Ltd for ₹5.39 crore from promoters. This takes TeamLease Services’s total equity holding in Avantis Regtech to 42.51%, the former said in a regulatory filing.

