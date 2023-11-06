Stocks to Watch: SBI, Cello World, IndiGo, Bank of Baroda, L&T, IDFC First Bank
Adani Green, Divi's Lab, Nykaa, Gland Pharma, HPCL, Varun Beverages, Zydus Wellness, and Bharat Forge will be among the stocks to watch on Monday as they will be declaring their quarterly earnings report
Here are the top stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message