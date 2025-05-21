Stocks to watch: SBI, Dixon Tech, ONGC, Torrent Pharma among shares in focus today

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published21 May 2025, 07:33 AM IST
ONGC, IndiGo, RVNL, IndusInd Bank

Shares of ONGC, IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, and RVNL are expected to be in the spotlight today as these companies are set to release their fourth-quarter earnings.

State Bank of India

The Executive Committee of the Central Board of the State Bank of India has given the green light to a long-term fundraising plan of up to $3 billion for the 2025–26 financial year, the nation's largest bank announced in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Dixon Technologies

The company reported a net profit of 465 crore for the quarter, a significant increase from 97 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Torrent Pharma

The company posted a net profit of 498 crore, marking a 10.9% increase from 449 crore in Q4FY24 on a year-on-year basis. Its revenue grew by 7.8% to 2,959 crore, up from 2,745 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

United Spirits

United Spirits reported its Q4FY25 results, posting a 75% increase in net profit to 421 crore, up from 241 crore in the same quarter last year.

KPR Mill

According to reports, three promoters of KPR Mill are expected to offload up to a 3.2% stake in the textile firm through block deals.

IRCON International

The state-owned company announced that it has received a 253.6 crore contract from South Western Railway to implement KAVACH, an indigenous train collision avoidance system, over 778 route kilometers in the Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions.

Gland Pharma

The company announced Q4 results that largely fell short of expectations. The pharmaceutical firm recorded a 3.1% year-on-year decline in net profit, reporting 186.5 crore compared to 192.4 crore in Q4FY24.

Whirlpool of India

The company delivered a robust performance in the fourth quarter, recording a net profit of 119.2 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, which represents a 53% increase compared to 77.6 crore in Q4FY24.

