Stocks to Watch: SBI, GMM Pfaudler, Manappuram Finance, Muthoot Finance, M&M

NBFCs: Fitch Ratings on Monday took rating action on the long-term issuer default ratings of four non-bank financial companies. Shriram Transport Finance Company’s rating has been affirmed at 'BB' and Rating Watch Negative (RWN) has been removed. IIFL Finance Limited 'B ' rating has been maintained on RWN. Manappuram Finance rating has been affirmed at 'BB-' and RWN has been removed. Muthoot Finance's rating has also been affirmed at 'BB' but RWN has been removed. The agency has kept stable outlooks on Manappuram and Muthoot.