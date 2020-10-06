Stocks to Watch: SBI, HDFC, Tata Motors, Britannia Industries

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

Banks and financial services: The central government has appointed three external members--Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R. Varma, and Shashanka Bhide --to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India after the four-year tenure of the earlier nominees ended in September.

State Bank of India: Banks Board Bureau has recommended names of S Janakiraman and Ashwini Kumar Tewari to take over as managing directors at the bank. Janakiraman is currently deputy MD (finance) at SBI, while Tewari heads SBI Cards.

HDFC: The mortgage lender has said the individual loan business has seen improvement in the second quarter, a sign that business is reverting to pre-covid levels.

Yes Bank: The lender reported 15.7% sequential growth in liabilities, taking its total deposit base to ₹1.35 lakh crore, provisional numbers released by the bank on Monday showed.

Tata Motors: Vehicle sales of Tata Group owned premium vehicle manufacturer declined by 11.9% year on year to 113569 units due to covid-related disruptions. Sales though improved substantially by 53% on a sequential basis on the back of recovery in demand in China.

Britannia Industries: The bakery and dairy products major said its board has approved issuing bonus debentures and payment of dividend to reward its shareholders in such difficult and unprecedented times due to coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: An expert panel at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has asked the company to submit a revised protocol for conducting both phase 2 and phase 3 human clinical trials for the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in India, PTI reported quoting sources.

Biocon: The company’s repurposed psoriasis drug itolizumab has seen sevenfold jump in sales after it got an emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 treatment. The drug, however, is yet to be a part of the clinical management protocol of the health ministry for treatment of Covid-19, which implies that the government has not yet recommended it as an effective treatment.

Infibeam Avenues: The parent of payment gateway company CCAvenue said it has signed a deal to license its ecommerce and payment software to Jio Platforms. Infibeam Avenues is the Gandhinagar-headquartered parent of payment gateway company CCAvenue.

Sobha Ltd: The Bengaluru-based developer’s sales fell by nearly 14% over a year ago to 8.91 lakh square feet. In terms of value, sales dropped by 5.4% to ₹530.9 crore.





