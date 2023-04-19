State Bank of India: Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) in its Executive Committee of the Central Board on Tuesday approved to examine the status and decide on long-term fund-raising in single or multiple trenches up to US $2 Billion. SBI said that the fundraising of up to $2 billion would be done in single or multiple trenches through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollars or any other convertible currency during FY 2023-24.

ICICI Lombard: ICICI Bank-backed general insurance arm, ICICI Lombard on Tuesday beats estimates in terms of profitability for the fourth quarter of FY23. The company posted a net profit of ₹436.96 crore in Q4FY23, rising by 39.82% compared to a profit of ₹312.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, the company's net premium earned in Q4FY23 witnessed a mixed performance with an upside of over 12% YoY but down by 1.7% sequentially. The general insurer has also declared a dividend. In December 2022 quarter, the company posted a PAT of ₹352.53 crore.

NTPC: India’s largest power generator NTPC Ltd hopes to commission 3.5 GW of capacity by 2030 from its two nuclear plants under construction, a company executive said. The state-run company is also working with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) to develop smaller reactors which can be set up quickly. NTPC is developing the two nuclear plants—at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan and Chutka in Madhya Pradesh—in a joint venture with Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd (NPCIL).

Bank of India: The board of state-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday approved plans to raise ₹6,500 crore from various means, including share sales, to fund business growth in 2023-24. The proposal in this regard was cleared by the board in a meeting held on Tuesday, BoI said in a regulatory filing. The board considered and approved the proposal of raising capital for the FY 2023-24, aggregating up to ₹6,500 crore, it said.

Tata Steel/Hindalco/Jindal Steel and Power: Global steel demand will rebound this year by 2.3%, mainly due to a recovery in manufacturing activity, the World Steel Association (WSA) said on Tuesday, upgrading its forecast. The industry group revised its October forecast, which estimated steel consumption would rise by 1% in 2023, a statement said. Despite the upgrade, economic conditions will hamper growth in steel consumption this year, which is due to reach 1.822 billion tonnes after declining by 3.2% in 2022, the group added.

Tata Coffee: Tata Coffee, a small-cap company, closed today with a market capitalization of ₹3,882.96. One of the largest integrated coffee production and processing companies in the world, the company recorded a net income of ₹736.06 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023 compared to the net income of ₹663.36 Cr reported during the year-ago quarter, representing a rise of 10.95%. Whereas the total income for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, was ₹2879.56 Cr as against ₹2389.23 Cr reported during the previous year.

Vedanta: Vedanta group is expecting to start building its ₹1.5 lakh crore semiconductor plant in October-December this year and producing electronic chips by the first half of 2027, senior company officials said on Tuesday. Vedanta Semiconductor and Display business, global managing director, Akarsh Hebbar and Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited CEO David Reed in a joint interview with PTI said the group has submitted all the technology tie-ups to the government and banks are comfortable in funding the project cost in the ratio of 70 and 30 after adjusting subsidy.

CRISIL: Rating agency Crisil on Tuesday reported a nearly 20% on-year rise in net profit to ₹145.8 crore in the first quarter ending March 2023. The company said consolidated income for the quarter rose by 19.1% to ₹732.2 crore compared to the year-ago period. Amish Mehta, the managing director & chief executive said the company saw growth across businesses stemming from demand for insights and analytics, amid macro and global market uncertainties.

Jindal Stainless: Jindal Stainless Limited has considered and approved inter alia payment of a special interim dividend at 50% i.e. Re. 1 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 upon successful completion of the merger process and consequent listing of new shares of the merged entity. Accordingly, the board has fixed Wednesday, April 26, 2023, as the record date for determining the entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of special interim dividends.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US regulator to market a generic female hormone, which helps reduce symptoms of menopause, in the US market. The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Estradiol Transdermal System USP in the American market. Estradiol transdermal system is indicated for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis. The company said the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.