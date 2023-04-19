Stocks to Watch: SBI, ICICI Lombard, NTPC, Bank of India, Tata Coffee

State Bank of India: Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) in its Executive Committee of the Central Board on Tuesday approved to examine the status and decide on long-term fund-raising in single or multiple trenches up to US $2 Billion. SBI said that the fundraising of up to $2 billion would be done in single or multiple trenches through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollars or any other convertible currency during FY 2023-24.