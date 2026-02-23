Stocks to watch: SBI, IDFC First Bank, Airtel among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a positive note on Monday, supported by strong global cues after the US Supreme Court invalidated broad-based tariffs. However, sentiment may remain cautious as Donald Trump subsequently increased the new global tariff rate to 15%.

Indicators from Gift Nifty also point to a gap-up opening for the domestic benchmarks, with Gift Nifty trading near the 25,748 mark — a premium of about 163 points compared to the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are poised for a steady-to-positive start, as reflected by firm trends in GIFT Nifty amid improving global risk sentiment after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s earlier reciprocal tariffs. Although he subsequently signed an executive order imposing a fresh 10–15% global tariff—effectively resetting tariffs on Indian exports to around 10% for now—the broader backdrop remains cautious,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Friday, Indian equities ended in the green, with the Nifty 50 finishing above the 25,500 level. The Sensex advanced 316.57 points, or 0.38%, to settle at 82,814.71, while the Nifty 50 rose 116.90 points, or 0.46%, to close at 25,571.25.

Stocks to watch Amid this backdrop, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday, February 23 -

IDFC First Bank IDFC First Bank stated that certain employees at its Chandigarh branch were found to be involved in fraudulent transactions amounting to ₹590 crore from accounts associated with the Haryana government.

State Bank of India State Bank of India (SBI) has outlined a target to raise the share of its green lending to 7.5–10% by 2030, with a quarter of these loans planned to be financed through dedicated green lines of credit.

Bharti Airtel The company has launched an AI and Cyber Threat Research Centre in India in collaboration with cloud security firm Zscaler.

Adani Ports and SEZ Adani Group's subsidiary Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with NMDC Ltd and Vale SA to establish an integrated iron ore blending facility along with a dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gangavaram Port.

ICICI Bank The lender has received an appellate order from the Maharashtra GST Department, which upholds the earlier tax demand of ₹50.38 crore along with matching penalties and applicable interest.

Highway Infra The company has secured a ₹154.59 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to operate a toll plaza in Gujarat.

UPL The Board has approved a group reorganisation plan through a composite scheme of arrangement aimed at unlocking shareholder value by establishing a standalone and dedicated crop protection platform.

RailTel Corporation of India The company, in partnership with Ashoka Buildcon, has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

Allcargo Terminals The company handled a total volume of 63,400 TEUs in January, marking an 8 percent increase compared to the same period last year, though it fell 5 percent from the previous month.

Vikram Solar The company has signed a strategic domestic cell procurement agreement with Jupiter International to source high-efficiency TOPCon and mono PERC solar cells, totaling 2 GW of ALMM-compliant crystalline solar cells. The agreement is valued at ₹2,000 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.