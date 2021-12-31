Stocks to Watch: SBI, IDFC First Bank, Dish TV, HUL, Powergrid, IndiGo

RBL Bank: The board of private lender RBL Bank on Thursday formed a search committee to identify candidates for the position of managing director and chief executive officer both from within and outside the bank. At present, the bank is being headed by interim chief executive Rajeev Ahuja whose appointment was on Wednesday approved by the regulator for three months from 25 December. On Saturday evening, the bank had said in two separate regulatory statements that RBI has appointed an additional director on its board that chief executive officer Vishwavir Ahuja will go on immediate leave.